Brexit: Lords slam EU Withdrawal Bill as "fundamentally flawed"

Catherine Neilan

An influential group of Lords have slammed the EU Withdrawal Bill as "fundamentally flawed", saying it will need a significant re-write before being approved.

The bill, which comes before peers for its second reading tomorrow, has already been waved through by the House of Commons, albeit with a very slim majority after Labour opposed the bill's third reading.

However the House of Lords - where the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats party has a much higher representation - could yet block it from becoming law unless there are substantial changes.

In a report published today by the influential Constitution Committee argues that the bill "risks undermining the legal certainty it seeks to provide", as well as giving overly-broad powers to ministers, and has significant consequences for the relationship between the government and devolved administrations.

“The bill is therefore fundamentally flawed from a constitutional perspective in multiple ways,” the report explained.

Committee chair Baroness Taylor of Bolton said: "We acknowledge the scale, challenge and unprecedented nature of the task of converting existing EU law into UK law, but as it stands this bill is constitutionally unacceptable. In our two previous reports we highlighted the issues this raised and we are disappointed that the government has not acted on a number of our recommendations.

"However, we identify a number of practical ways in which the flaws in the bill can be addressed in line with existing constitutional principles and without compromising the government's aims. We look forward to constructive engagement with the government on our recommendations."

The report follows two others that also flagged Lords' concerns about the Brexit process.

On Saturday, the EU Financial Affairs Sub-Committee published its report warning of fragmentation in the event of no deal.

And this morning a committee focusing on energy and the environment warned that Brexit poses a threat to the UK's energy security.