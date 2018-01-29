Monday 29 January 2018 8:23am

Anglo American exits South African coal market

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
SAFRICA-ECONOMY-MINING-LABOUR-STRIKE
Anglo American has sold its New Largo asset

Miner Anglo American has exited the South African coal market with the sale of its New Largo asset.

Anglo sold the asset for 850m South African Rand (£57m) via its 73 per cent-held subsidiary Anglo American Inyosi Coal to New Largo Coal Proprietary Limited.

The buyer is owned by Seriti Resources Proprietary Limited and Coalzar Proprietary Limited, two companies majority owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged South Africans, and the Industrial Development Corporation.

"I am delighted to announce the sale of New Largo to a new majority black-owned-and-managed company. Together, Seriti, Coalzar and the IDC have excellent operating and management capabilities to develop and operate New Largo optimally and sustainably into the future," said Norman Mbazima, deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa.

"The sale delivers on our long-standing strategy to exit our Eskom-tied coal assets and marks another Anglo American led step-change in the sustainable transformation of the South African mining industry, supporting both Eskom and the country's transformation objectives."

Anglo set out its plans to leave the coal market last year, instead switching focus to platinum, copper and diamonds.

Shares in Anglo American were up 1.1 per cent in early trading.

Tags

Related articles

Anglo American's newest diamond mine boosts output
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Anglo American's new chairman lays out his key priorities
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Anglo American's new chairman is set to face shareholder questions
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff