Rebecca Smith

John Laing Infrastructure Fund became the latest company to report the expected impact from the collapse of construction firm Carillion, saying today it expects a £3m hit.

The FTSE 250 infrastructure investment company said it continues to work on implementing contingency plans to replace Carillion as facilities management provider on nine projects, and expects "minimal service disruption".

However, it is braced for additional advisory and transaction costs regarding the appointment of replacement facilities managers, which it is expecting will cost £3m.

John Laing confirmed that it has no projects currently in construction where Carillion is the contractor. It owns one project where Carillion is "still liable for any construction defects found on the project", with the construction period having wrapped up 10 years ago. A recently completed routine defects survey has not thrown up any significant areas of concern either.

The firm added that the liquidation of Carillion, announced earlier this month, should have "no material impact" on the company, nor will there be any knock-on impact on John Laing's dividend policy.

"The company will continue to manage the situation as it develops and provide further updates as appropriate," John Laing added in a statement.

Carillion's collapse after unsuccessful talks with the government and lenders raised alarms both over workers - it employed 43,000 people - and some of the significant work it was involved in, spanning defence, education and transport.

On Friday, HICL Infrastructure Company said the firm's liquidation had triggered loan agreement defaults at projects and management subcontracts with the firm.

At present it says the estimated impact of Carillion's demise will be around £50m in net asset value, adding to a prior provision of £9.4m.

HICL also said its board was confident enough not to change the dividend guidance for the current year, and next two financial years.

Other companies have also been weighing up the expected impact from Carillion's troubles. Van Elle said last week it was facing a bad debt hit of £1.6m, while Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty have also both said they will be affected.

Today, it was announced the Financial Reporting Council is opening an investigation into KPMG's auditing of Carillion's financial statements.

