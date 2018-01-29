EU27 meet in Brussels to instruct Michel Barnier on transitional deal

The EU27 members will today give Michel Barnier his marching orders as the UK and the EU start talks on a post-Brexit transitional period.
The UK has requested a transition period after March 2019 to allow the country time to adapt to its new relationship with the EU, a demand largely called for by businesses.
Read more: Davis: We will negotiate trade deals during transition period
Today, EU27 ministers will meet to agree the bloc's red lines regarding the transition period. The EU's demands include:
- for the period to include all of EU law
- that during the transitional period, the UK not take part in EU decision-making processes
- that the period last for a fixed time
- that the UK abide by the regulatory structures of the EU, and its budgetary commitments
- that the UK recognises the European Court of Justice during the period.
The EU27 have not, however, stipulated how long the transitional period will last - although it is expected the UK will agree to a two-year period.