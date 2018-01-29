Monday 29 January 2018 6:40am

EU27 meet in Brussels to instruct Michel Barnier on transitional deal

 
Helen Cahill
The Final Day Of The EU Referendum Campaign
EU ministers meet in Brussels today (Source: Getty)

The EU27 members will today give Michel Barnier his marching orders as the UK and the EU start talks on a post-Brexit transitional period.

The UK has requested a transition period after March 2019 to allow the country time to adapt to its new relationship with the EU, a demand largely called for by businesses.

Today, EU27 ministers will meet to agree the bloc's red lines regarding the transition period. The EU's demands include:

  • for the period to include all of EU law
  • that during the transitional period, the UK not take part in EU decision-making processes
  • that the period last for a fixed time
  • that the UK abide by the regulatory structures of the EU, and its budgetary commitments
  • that the UK recognises the European Court of Justice during the period.

The EU27 have not, however, stipulated how long the transitional period will last - although it is expected the UK will agree to a two-year period.

