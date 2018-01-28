Ross McLean

Former England captain David Beckham is expected to launch his long-awaited Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise in Miami on Monday after seemingly overcoming the last of a series of hurdles.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain player is due to host a press conference in the Florida city alongside MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

A press release from promoters read that “an important announcement on the future of soccer in Miami will be made”.

Miami has long been identified as a potential location for MLS expansion but the Beckham-fronted venture has encountered difficulties, principally over the location of a proposed 25,000-seater stadium, since it was first announced four years ago.

MLS officials, who have held a long-term desire to expand into Miami only to fail to establish a franchise in south Florida, had hoped to announce a deal last summer, but the project continued to be hit by delays.

While no details of the franchise have been given, it would appear that solutions to outstanding problems have been found and Miami will be announced as the competition’s 25th team at the city’s Adrienne Arsht Center.

Beckham had the option of purchasing an MLS expansion franchise at a reduced price of $25m written into his contract when he opted to play his football across the Atlantic and signed for LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007.

The 42-year-old, who won 115 England caps during a 13-year international career, is credited with raising the profile of football in the United States by joining LA Galaxy.

Beckham won two MLS Cup titles during his six seasons at the club.