Fuming Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists a lack of protection from referees for his players will make an unprecedented quadruple impossible after his side’s FA Cup fourth round victory at Cardiff.

City avoided a repeat of their 1994 FA Cup demise at the hands of Cardiff and brushed aside the Championship outfit with relative ease courtesy of first-half strikes from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

But it was a tackle from Cardiff defender Joe Bennett on Leroy Sane, which Guardiola believes could sideline the Germany forward for up to a month, that left the Spaniard incensed.

“When you say: why don’t you win the four titles? I need the players to win the four titles. It is impossible for that to happen,” said Guardiola. “They asked me if we would be invincible in the Premier League and I said no. I do not have enough players. I have players out injured. It is impossible.

“I have said many times: the only thing they [referees] have to do is protect the players. Please protect the players. For football in general, the players they are the artists, you have to take care of them.”

City opened the scoring on eight minutes as De Bruyne netted his 10th goal of the campaign by coolly rolling a free-kick under the jumping Cardiff wall, leaving Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge stranded and rooted to the spot.

The runaway Premier League leaders doubled their advantage after 37 minutes as former Liverpool forward Sterling powered a downward header from Bernardo Silva’s left-wing cross beyond Etheridge.

Bennett, who only received a booking from referee Lee Mason for his tackle on Sane, was given his marching orders in injury time after fouling City substitute Brahim Diaz.