Failed contracting giant Carillion has been accused of spending 10 years trying to “wriggle out” of plugging a mammoth hole in its pension schemes.

The collapsed firm was in dispute with pension trustees in 2008, 2011 and 2013 over retirement fund valuations and the level of cash top-ups, according to a letter from the chair of the scheme's trustees to an influential committee of MPs investigating Carillion’s fall from grace.

Work and Pensions committee chair Frank Field said: “It’s clear that Carillion has been trying to wriggle out of its obligations to its pensioners for the last 10 years.”

Carillion collapsed into liquidation on 15 January under the weight of billions of pounds of debt with just £29m of cash reserves. The firm’s retirement funds had an aggregate “buy-out” deficit of £2bn when it failed.

Trustee chair Robin Ellison said Carillion claimed it could not afford to make larger pension contributions, “repeatedly” citing cash flow problems in 2011 and 2013.

A House of Commons report published last week concluded Carillion paid dividends of £376m while generating just £159m of cash from operations between 2012 and 2016.

Field said:

The purported cash flow problems did of course not prevent them shelling out dividends and handsome pay packets for those at the top.

“Remarkably, this was endorsed by the trustees and the Pensions Regulator,” he said, adding the watchdog had questions to answer. Field said the regulator had been “sniffing around Carillion” since 2008.

Too early

A spokesperson for the Pensions Regulator confirmed it had been in contact with Carillion and its trustees “for a number of years”.

“It is too early to comment on whether with different information we could or would have taken action in the past or whether we will take action in the future,” the person said.

Field’s comments come as Carillion’s Official Receiver said over the weekend it had started a consultation process over the potential redundancy of some of Carillion’s 19,500 workforce.

City A.M. understands a conference call took place on Thursday last week between Carillion senior managers and partners from special manager PwC. Staff were told those who could not be transferred to other companies would have their positions discussed as part of the redundancy consultation.

The Official Receiver said it and PwC would not be making the whole workforce redundant.

Last week a joint parliamentary inquiry by the Work and Pensions and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committees was launched. Pension trustee chair Ellison is among the witnesses due to give evidence during its first hearing tomorrow alongside accounting regulators and the Insolvency Service.

On 6 February, top Carillion execs past and present will be grilled over their role in the catastrophic collapse of what was Britain’s second-biggest contractor.

Meanwhile, the joint inquiry has demanded Big Four accountants KPMG, EY, PwC and Deloitte provide detailed accounts of services provided to Carillion over the last 10 years.

