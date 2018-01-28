Sunday 28 January 2018 7:20pm

Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested during an anti-Putin march as elections approach

 
Lucy White
Navalny was arrested several times last year (Source: Getty)

The figurehead of Russia's opposition party, Alexei Navalny, was arrested today during a protest march against current president Vladimir Putin.

Navalny and several others were seized by police as Russia approaches a presidential election, to be held on 18 March, which is expected to return Putin to power.

Earlier in the day, police had forced their way into opposition headquarters – seemingly in an attempt to disrupt an online broadcast of the rallies, although they said they were searching for a bomb.

"I have been detained. It does not matter," tweeted Navalny in Russian. "You march not for me, but for yourself and your future."

A video posted on his Twitter page, which showed him being wrestled to the ground, called for protestors to carry on and said the arrest of just one person was "meaningless".

Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin, has been banned from standing in the election due to previous criminal fraud convictions. He said the charges were politically motivated.

The 41-year-old protestor was arrested several times last year for similar displays of non-conformity with the government. Putin still retains a massive approval rating in Russia.

