Lucy White

The figurehead of Russia's opposition party, Alexei Navalny, was arrested today during a protest march against current president Vladimir Putin.

Navalny and several others were seized by police as Russia approaches a presidential election, to be held on 18 March, which is expected to return Putin to power.

Earlier in the day, police had forced their way into opposition headquarters – seemingly in an attempt to disrupt an online broadcast of the rallies, although they said they were searching for a bomb.

"I have been detained. It does not matter," tweeted Navalny in Russian. "You march not for me, but for yourself and your future."

Меня задержали. Это значения не имеет. Приходите на Тверскую. Вы не за меня выходите, а за себя и своё будущее. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 28, 2018

A video posted on his Twitter page, which showed him being wrestled to the ground, called for protestors to carry on and said the arrest of just one person was "meaningless".

Задержание одного человека теряет малейший смысл, если нас много. Кто-нибудь, придите и замените меня pic.twitter.com/TODVdF5lEm — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 28, 2018

Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin, has been banned from standing in the election due to previous criminal fraud convictions. He said the charges were politically motivated.

The 41-year-old protestor was arrested several times last year for similar displays of non-conformity with the government. Putin still retains a massive approval rating in Russia.

