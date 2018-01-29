Oliver Gill

UK dividends hit a new high in 2017, boosted by a raft of special shareholder payouts, according to figures released today.

Some £94.4bn was handed over to investors, a rise of 10.5 per cent.

Record dividends soared on a wave of first-half exchange rate gains, unusually high special dividends, and a resurgent mining sector, analysis by Link Asset Service revealed.

One-off specials totalled £6.7bn, almost half of which was down to National Grid's £3.2bn payout from the proceeds of flogging its UK gas distribution.

Read more: European stocks set to pay out a record €323bn in dividends in 2018

An increase of £8.3bn came from the mining sector and sterling's weakness contributed £2.1bn – a large number of UK dividends are paid in foreign currencies and are therefore translated at a more favourable exchange rate.

“Record dividends and new highs for share prices gave investors real cause for celebration in 2017, even if one-offs and exchange-rate gains were part of the story," said Link Market Services chief executive Justin Cooper.

This year will see the rate of dividend growth slow. Link expects a more sedate 1.6 per cent increase in 2018, with payouts (including special dividends) projected to top £95.9bn.

Cooper said: "Beneath the surface, slower but steadier growth continued in the wider market. 2018 may feel like a hangover after 2017’s excesses, as exchange gains are currently set to reverse, specials are likely to fall, and there is nothing on the horizon to match the scale of the mining bounce-back. But there is no reason to be pessimistic. Slow and steady growth should continue to underpin UK dividends, but 2018 will feel sluggish compared to last year, even if it can still eke out a new record of its own."

Read more: Are UK dividends in danger territory?