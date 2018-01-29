Lucy White

Fears are growing over the government's ability to negotiate a satisfactory Brexit deal with the EU, as a majority of leaders in the UK's largest businesses have said they do not believe key players will be able to wrangle the best possible deal for the UK.

Though a major House of Lords report released on Saturday argued that the EU could suffer even more than the City if a financial services trade deal is not agreed, 85 per cent of major UK business leaders, or “captains”, surveyed by Ipsos Mori said that the government's successful handling of Brexit talks was vital to their business.

Yet 69 per cent disagreed that they were confident in the government's ability to do this, with 53 per cent regarding free movement and access of skilled labour as a key goal and 28 per cent placing their hopes on securing access to the free or single market.

"This year’s Captains of Industry report may not make comfortable reading for the government, with business confidence in economic policy at its lowest level since 2010 and two-thirds of business leaders not feeling confident in the ability of the government to negotiate a good Brexit deal,” said Ipsos Mori's chief executive Ben Page.

“However, it’s not all bad. Brexit has not done as much damage to business as the captains predicted it would 12 months ago, and more than half of business leaders also think that the position of their company will improve in the next year.”

Optimism in the financial services sector was less buoyant, with a report from PwC and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) revealing today that firms' sentiment had dropped for the seventh out of the last eight quarters.

This was despite overall business conditions actually improving moderately in the sector.

“To restore some confidence, financial services firms absolutely must – no ifs, no buts – get as much certainty as possible on what the UK is aiming for in the Brexit negotiations, the opportunities of success and the consequences of failure,” said Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's chief economist.

The display of concern around the City came as data revealed that the number of European workers employed within the Square Mile in 2016 hit the highest total since records began.

The statistics, from the Office for National Statistics requested by the City of London Corporation, showed that 18 per cent of the workforce was from the European Economic Area.

