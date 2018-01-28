Ross McLean

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran is keen to depict himself as the go-to man in match-defining situations after taking five wickets to inspire England during their 12-run victory over Australia in Perth.

In front of a 53,000 crowd at the new Optus Stadium, Curran claimed 5-35 in only his third one-day international as Australia lost their final six wickets for 58 runs and were bowled out for 247.

Victory gave England their 19th one-day win from 22 matches and a 4-1 series triumph, all of which followed the tourists being dismissed for an underwhelming 259. Test captain Joe Root top-scored with a 68-ball 62.

Australia had appeared on course to reduce their series deficit to 3-2 until Curran took an impressive diving catch to remove Marcus Stoinis for 87 before dismissing Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Tim Paine.

“That’s why we train as players,” said the 22-year-old. “You want to be asked to perform in the big moments. You want to be involved when it can go either way. That’s when you get the most satisfaction.”

It has been quite a few months for Curran, who was called into England’s Ashes squad to replace the injured Steven Finn before making his Test debut and playing the final two red-ball tussles against Australia.

“I’m just looking to take it all in – it’s a very special day,” added Curran.

“It’s been crazy. I had most of October off training for the Big Bash in December. But then I got a call and I hadn’t really started training. It’s been a roller coaster and has just all happened so quickly.”

Curran is far from guaranteed a starting berth when England next play one-day cricket in New Zealand next month as they finished this series without seam trio Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, however, was happy to heap praise on the his match-winner for slotting into the side with ease after carrying drinks for the first three matches of the series.

“You look for guys to take their chance and it’s not easy to do particularly when you haven’t played for a while,” said Morgan.

“To come in at a stage of the game where it was in the balance, we’d got Stoinis out at the other end and to get Maxwell did swing the momentum quite nicely.”

England’s biggest partnership was the 71 put on by openers Jason Roy (49) and Jonny Bairstow (44), after which wickets fell with regularity as seamer Andrew Tye claimed 5-46.

Curran yorked David Warner for 15, although the match appeared to be tilting in Australia’s favour, even after Moeen Ali had claimed the scalps of captain Steven Smith and Mitchell Marsh, until a flurry of late wickets.