Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover property, legal eagles and business consulting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Montagu Evans

Eddie Cook, former managing director of Chancerygate, has joined the Montagu Evans team to boost its industrial and logistics sector activity. Acting on a consultancy basis he will work with the firm’s business space team to further develop its industrial sector activity, focussing in particular on the investment market. Eddie first joined Chancerygate in 2001 and became managing director of the Chancerygate group of companies in 2010 overseeing its development and investment activities. He retired from full time employment at the end of 2017. Prior to joining Chancerygate he was with Liverpool Victoria for 23 years: firstly in the capacity of a building surveyor before moving into a fund management role as senior portfolio manager responsible for the commercial property investment portfolios of Liverpool Victoria’s Life and Pension Funds. He is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a member of Investment Property Forum and a City Liveryman with The Chartered Surveyors Company.

Clifford Chance

Clifford Chance has appointed Helen Carty to lead the firm’s London litigation and dispute resolution practice. Helen joined the firm in 1995 and became a partner in 2011. She is a commercial litigator, specialising in disputes involving financial institutions and financial products. Her clients are leading banks and financial institutions. She has extensive expertise in commercial disputes and her decisive, thoughtful and collaborative approach is repeatedly praised by clients and our own lawyers. This combination makes her the ideal choice to guide the London practice and its clients in a market environment that presents clients with an array of risks and opportunities.

Synechron

Synechron, the global financial services consulting and technology services provider, has announced Pankaj Gupta will be joining the Synechron Business Consultancy (SBC) team in the UK as managing director and head of UK business consulting reporting to London managing director Tony Clark. Pankaj previously spent over a decade at Infosys Consulting; he brings more than 20 years of financial services experience with Infosys, Booz.Allen and Arthur Andersen on topics including transaction advisory services, regulatory compliance, business architecture and operating models, business change enablement and digital/technology industrialisation. He will leverage his past capital markets experiences to expand the profile of the business consulting team. He will also help to expand Synechron’s market presence with global clients.

