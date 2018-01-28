Courtney Goldsmith

Investors will be keeping a close watch on Big Six energy supplier SSE this week as the company updates the market at a time of uncertainty for the UK's top energy suppliers.

The government is pressing forward with its plan to set a cap on energy prices by next winter. According to draft legislation, standard variable tariffs (SVTs) and other default tariffs which can cost hundreds of pounds more than cheaper deals would be capped until at least 2020.

The FTSE 100 utility has about 71 per cent of its customers of SVTs, the largest percentage of any supplier.

Big Six suppliers have fought back against the proposals, which would hit their revenues, insisting that the market has become increasingly competitive in recent years and that a price cap would hinder that progress.

SSE's shares have been under pressure over the past year, dropping by around 14 per cent. Shares closed up 1.5 per cent at 1,281.5p on Friday.

The energy firm is also in the midst of a merger with German-owned Npower, however the Beis committee has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to call for an investigation into the proposed merger, saying it could reduce competition.

SSE's third-quarter trading statement will be published on Wendesday, 31 January.

