Bank of England governor Mark Carney is set to face questions from a House of Lords committee on Tuesday, over economic forecasts and the threat posed by Brexit.

The Lords Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, is set to ask why the Bank's economic projections in August 2016 – when it slashed interest rates for the first time in more than seven years to ward off a Brexit recession – differed "substantially" from the reality.

Carney, who has become known for his gloomy outlook for Brexit, will also be quizzed on whether he thinks it likely that the UK and the EU will be able to reach a trade deal on financial services.

"What's happening in the UK is effectively the Brexit effect in the short-term, and I would underscore 'in the short-term'," Carney told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday, addressing better-than-expected economic data from the fourth quarter of last year.

The surprisingly optimistic figures from the Office for National Statistics, which suggested that the UK's economy grew 0.5 per cent in the final months of 2017, have renewed the market's expectations of an interest rate hike to 0.75 per cent as soon as May 2018.

"This is an undeniably strong report that increases the chances that the [Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee] follows up November’s interest rate rise as soon as this summer," said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The Bank raised rates from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent last November, though Carney said at the World Economic Forum at Davos last week that any further hikes would be strongly dependent on the progress made in Brexit negotiations.

Ben Brettell, an economist at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said that despite beating expectations the UK's economic performance was still weak.

"With growth anaemic, I can’t see any rush to raise rates," he said. "Last year’s quarter-point move seems like a tacit admission that the cut to 0.25 per cent was unnecessary in the first place, rather than the start of a sustained upwards trend. I’d be somewhat surprised if we saw more than one rate rise this year, probably in the autumn."

