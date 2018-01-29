Lords warn Brexit will threaten the UK's energy security

Courtney Goldsmith

A House of Lords subcommittee has warned Brexit puts energy trade between the UK and EU at risk, creating the potential for supply shortages and higher energy bills for consumers.

The EU supplies about 12 per cent of the UK's gas and five per cent of the country's electricity. Currently, trade takes place within the internal energy market, which allows energy to flow without friction across the EU.

However, if the UK leaves the market, trade is likely to be less efficient, resulting in a threat to the UK's energy security, the House of Lords' EU energy and environment subcommittee said in a report published today.

Read more: Trump says he'd be tougher than Theresa May in Brexit negotiations

It urged the government to set out how it will work with the EU to anticipate and manage supply shortages which could be brought on by extreme weather or unplanned generation outages.

The subcommittee also asked the government to look into how leaving the internal energy market would impact UK energy prices, which are already thought to be reaching extortionate levels.

Lord Teverson, the chair of the subcommittee, said it was unclear how Brexit could result in "as little change as possible" for the industry without the UK remaining in the Single Market, internal energy market and other bodies that develop and implement the EU's energy policy.

The subcommittee also warned that a failure to replace the crucial Euratom nuclear treaty at the point the Britain leaves the EU could bring the country’s civil nuclear industry to a grinding halt.

The government has put forward a nuclear safeguards bill to deliver existing Euratom standards, but the Lords committee said the government should ensure contingency arrangements are in place in case in case the bill is not in place in time, and it should review whether a Euratom-specific transition period would be possible separate from the Brexit process.

Alex Neill, the director of home products and services at consumer group Which, said:

Brexit raises crucial questions on the UK's future energy supply and pricing - both of which could impact millions of energy bill payers. It’s vital that the government focuses on delivering a Brexit that puts consumers first, prioritising vital issues like avoiding energy shortages and ensuring affordability.

Read more: MPs urge government to keep close relationship with Euratom post-Brexit