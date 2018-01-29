Rebecca Smith

Over 150 private jets worth over $5bn (£3.5bn) are expected to be delivered to Europe this year, with demand on the rise, according to new analysis by Global Jet Capital.

The firm said 13 per cent of the 150 new business aircraft being delivered to Europe this year will go to the UK.

The positive outlook for global economic growth, along with tax changes in the US under President Donald Trump have been cited as key to propelling demand.

Read more: Take a look at the new London private jet centre open 24/7

Shawn Vick, chief executive at Global Jet Capital, said:

We expect to see the business aviation sector expand over the next few years. Factors behind this include economic growth in most of the major economies, a significant amount of investment and strong corporate earnings. These factors can lead to greater utilisation of aircraft, a decline in used aircraft inventory and a growing order book for new corporate jets.

It comes as new research from Corporate Jet Investor found a majority of business aviation professionals expect a rise in the number of business aircraft flights this year compared to 2017. Over 60 per cent of the 103 surveyed said they expect more corporate aircraft delivered this year, with a bigger focus on larger, more expensive jets than smaller ones.

Reasons given for the optimism surrounding the business jet sector were prospects for global economic growth, as well as new tax changes. The National Business Aviation Association has said the US tax bill that recently passed the Senate allows corporate buyers to expense new and pre-owned business jets.

Some 77 per cent of those surveyed said they felt the Trump administration would be a positive force for the business aviation sector.

Alasdair Whyte, editor of Corporate Jet Investor, said:

We have a number of forces coming together to drive the market forward, including growing optimism about the global economy, a US President that owns his own private aircraft and is pro the industry, and a range of new aircraft that have recently come on to the market enticing owners to sell their jets and upgrade to new models. The sector has been in the doldrums in recent years but it definitely feels like it is on the up.

Read more: There's about to be a 335pc spike in private jets landing in Switzerland