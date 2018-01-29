Rebecca Smith

The Department for Transport has faced questions over the reappointment of the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) chair, after his tenure was extended twice.

In correspondence published by the Transport Select Committee last week, the Commissioner for Public Appointments, Peter Riddell, flagged that Professor Stephen Glaister had been appointed as chair of the economic and safety regulator "without open competition in November 2015" and then had his term extended twice.

Riddell said that it was important to note the transport secretary Chris Grayling is permitted to make "this exceptional appointment" subject to consulting the Commissioner.

Read more: Mayor's concerns over Crossrail 2 delays aired in letter to chancellor

"In view of the unusual and exceptional circumstances I have raised no objections though have stressed that this must be the final extension," he wrote in a letter this month.

Glaister's term as chair was due to end on 31 December 2017, but he is now continuing until the end of 2018, after a recruitment exercise to find a successor "did not identify a suitable candidate".

Riddell wrote to the Transport Select Committee noting that Glaister had been in post for three years without MPs having had the opportunity to exercise scrutiny.

Chair of the Transport Select Committee Lilian Greenwood has since written to Grayling:

Given the importance of this role, it is regrettable that parliamentary scrutiny has been avoided in this way.

She has called for the transport secretary to set out the steps he intends to take "to ensure the exercise does not again fail to identify a suitable candidate", when another hiring process gets underway this year.

Grayling said in his response that the appointment of the ORR chair "is an important one - it has a significant impact on passengers, freight users, the rail industry and the government".

"This is particularly the case at the current time, with major ORR decisions upcoming this year to secure a more efficient, effective and customer focused Network Rail for Control Period 6," he wrote.

The government is planning a shake-up to bring the running of trains and track closer together in the UK, to help improve the efficiency of the railways.

The transport secretary said it was particularly important an individual with the skills and experience required at such a crucial time, was appointed.

Grayling added that Glaister's "extensive experience and expertise make him very well-suited to continue to serve as ORR chair", after the recruitment campaign failed to find a suitable, permanent replacement.

The secretary of state agreed it is important to learn the lessons from the unsuccessful recruitment process.

"To that end, my officials are currently conducting a focused 'lessons learned' exercise to understand the reasons a suitable candidate was not identified," he wrote.

When the next appointment is made, Grayling says they will then be available for scrutiny by the Transport Select Committee by early autumn.

Read more: Chris Grayling faces more questions over scrapping of rail electrification