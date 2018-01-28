The man behind the world-renowned furniture retailer Ikea has died.
Flat pack furniture billionaire Ingvar Kamprad has passed away at the age of 91 the company has said.
Kamprad set up Ikea in Sweden in 1943 at the age of just 17, starting out initially with small items.
It's now a giant of the retail world and has 355 stores in 29 countries around the world.
The familiar blue and yellow emblazoned company revolutionised selling furniture by making it "flat packed", with buyers having to put tables or bookcases together themselves rather than getting them delivered fully assembled from the factory. This meant the firm was able to sell them at a cheaper price.
Kamprad, who only stepped down from the company board in 2013, "passed away peacefully" at home in Smaland, the company said.
Ingvar Kamprad har i stillhet somnat in i sitt hem i Småland. Han föddes 1926 i Småland och redan som 17-åring grundade han IKEA. Ingvar kommer att vara mycket saknad och varmt ihågkommen av sin familj och av IKEA-medarbetare över hela världen. pic.twitter.com/RWTGtukeyI— IKEA Sverige (@IKEASverige) January 28, 2018