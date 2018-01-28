Lynsey Barber

Donald Trump has said he would take a "tougher" approach to Brexit negotiations than Theresa May.

"I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out," said the US President in his first major interview with an international broadcaster due to be aired on ITV later on Sunday.

"Would it be the way I negotiate?" he said when asked if May was in a good position when it comes to Brexit.

"No. I wouldn't negotiate it the way it’s [being] negotiated. I think I would have negotiated it differently. I would have had a different attitude," he said.

"I think I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be. And I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out. You know, I have a lot of problems with the European Union. I’m representing the United States, it’s a very unfair situation. We cannot get our product in. It’s very, very tough.

Trump said the US would be Britain's "great trading partner" once the country leaves the EU, and added that the bloc had treated the US "very unfairly when it comes to trade".

And the President, who this week mingled with world leaders at Davos, said he was "not aware" of any invite to the Royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry scheduled for May.