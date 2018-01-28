Lynsey Barber

A former cabinet minister has warned that Britain is heading towards a "dilution of Brexit" just days after the chancellor was lambasted for comments that Brexit would involve "very modest" change.

Theresa Villiers, a secretary of state for Northern Ireland under David Cameron and Leave supporter, has said she has been left "with a sense of real disquiet" over some compromises that have been made such as a payment to the EU upon leaving.

And the country is in danger of remaining in the EU "in all but name" she said, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, something that would not respect the outcome of the referendum.

She said the "direction of travel seems to have gone in only one single direction: towards a dilution Brexit".

Her comments follow senior backbench Tory and Leave supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg labelling Philip Hammond's comments at Davos "a grave error".

Hammond had sought to reassure business leaders, telling them that Brexit would involve only "very modest" changes to the status quo.