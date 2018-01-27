City hedge fund millionaire will fund final search for MH370

Alys Key

City millionaire Anthony Clake is to help fund last-ditch attempts to solve the mystery of what happened to the missing Flight MH370.

The Marshall Wace executive is one of the investors behind Ocean Infinity, an exploration company which has won a contract to search for the Malaysian Airlines aircraft, Sky News reported.

He is understood to have been impressed by the advanced technology of the operation. It is now set to carry out a sub-sea search for clues as to what happened to the plane, and will only be paid if it succeeds in finding the wreckage.

If it meets that target within 90 days, the company could be paid as much as $70m ($49m).

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity's chief executive, said earlier this month: "Whilst there can be no guarantee of locating the aircraft, we believe our system of multiple autonomous vehicles working simultaneously is well-suited to the task at hand."

The hunt was called off for MH370 early last year, almost three years after it initially vanished in March 2014. The search had reportedly cost about $150m.

A total of 239 people were on board when the plane disappeared. The unexplained event has prompted countless theories about what happened, with idea ranging from a hijacking attempt to a cabin fire to a North Korean attack.

Debris found on Réunion Island was confirmed to be from MH370 in 2015 but the rest of the aircraft has never been found.