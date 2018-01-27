Alys Key

Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and self-made millionaires have changed the way people dress for work, as a new study suggests that hardly anyone wears a suit these days.

Just one in 10 employees now wear a suit to work, according to a survey conducted by Travelodge.

It follows an investigation by City A.M. last year revealed that the City is becoming more casual, with two thirds of City workers dressing down on Fridays.

Huge finance firms such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have even made their dress codes more casual to emulate top tech companies.

Sir Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, and the late Steve Jobs were all cited as influences in the workplace's march towards a permanent Casual Friday.

Only half of the workplaces included in a study stipulated a dress code, with 76 per cent of those that did putting a casual dress policy in place.

Three in five people even confessed they would laugh at a colleague in a waistcoat.

Top 5 workwear style icons for UK employees

1. Richard Branson

Often found in an open-necked white shirt to match his luscious white hair and pirate beard, Richard Branson is the biggest inspiration to modern workers.

2. Mark Zuckerberg

He famously turned up to an investor meeting in pyjamas, making Mark Zuckerberg another leader of the dress-down movement. While his trademark hoodie is sometimes swapped for a smart suit these days, he can most often be found in a plain grey T-shirt which he claims to wear every day to save time.

3. Steve Jobs

The late entrepreneur cut a striking figure whenever he presented the latest Apple innovation in a high-necked black turtleneck. Japanese designer Issey Miyake made the shirts for Jobs after the two men became friends.

4. Donna Karan

The designer has built a fashion empire worth an estimated $650m (£459m) so it's no wonder employees look to her as an authority on cool dressing.

5. Whitney Wolfe

Though she means business, the Bumble founder often plumps for a more relaxed, fun approach to her work wardrobe.

