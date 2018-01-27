Saturday 27 January 2018 2:47pm

Carillion liquidator denies it is making the whole workforce redundant

 
Alys Key
Some workers could be transferred to new employers (Source: Getty)

Carillion's liquidator has denied that the entire workforce of the collapsed contractor will be made redundant.

"As required by law, we have started our consultation process with the workforce in respect of potential redundancy," a spokesperson for the Official Receiver said.

"This includes consultation with people who are likely to transfer to a new employer, and the Liquidator and Special Managers are in extensive discussions with organisations in relation to such possible transfers."

This follows reports which said that PwC, which is assisting with Carillion's liquidation, had begun the process of making the whole workforce redundant.

But the release from the Insolvency Service today said this was not the case.

The statement added: “The company continues to service all its existing facilities management contracts which it has done since the date of liquidation and will continue to do so with the support of its customers, employees and suppliers.

"Inaccurate and misleading information can only add to the distress of employees already dealing with considerable uncertainty who we continue to value and thank for their continued service, which is ensuring we can provide continuity of service to our customers.”

