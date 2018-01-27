Alys Key

British businesses have breathed a sigh of relief after US regulators blocked the imposition of a huge import tariff on aeroplanes made partly in the UK.

The US International Trade Commission ruled against a claim by aerospace company Boeing, which claimed rival Bombardier had received unfair subsidies. This was initially upheld by the US Department of Commerce but yesterday's decision reverses that.

This means Bombardier has also dodged duties of almost 300 per cent on its products, which are partly made by thousands of workers in Belfast.

Shares in Toronto-listed Bombardier jumped 16 per cent at the close yesterday, bringing them to the highest level in three years.

The company called the ruling "a victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law".

GMB Union, which represents Bombardier workers, said it was a "sweet relief" for the Northern Ireland economy as a whole.

"Hopefully this can now be an end to the stress and worry for our Bombardier members and they can concentrate on the job they’re paid to do," said GMB organiser Michael Mulholland.

"This whole Bombardier saga must act as a warning to the UK Government about the kind of battles it faces to defend UK jobs and industries as we leave the EU and face the increasingly hostile territory of trade wars on our own."

Paul Everitt, chief executive of aerospace trade organisation ADS said: "This judgement from the US International Trade Commission is positive news that will be warmly welcomed by Bombardier, its workforce in Belfast and the whole supply chain of companies in the UK and Ireland."

Delta Air Lines, whose purchase of several aircraft from Bombardier was the subject of the dispute, said it was pleased by the result.

"Delta Air Lines is pleased by the U.S. International Trade Commission’s ruling rejecting Boeing’s anticompetitive attempt to deny US airlines and the U. travelling public access to the state-of-the-art 110-seat CS100 aircraft when Boeing offers no viable alternative."

