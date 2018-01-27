Alys Key

Paris has taken precautions including evacuating buildings and suspending some public transport as flooding in the city is expected to get worse.

Heavy rainfall has caused the banks of the River Seine to burst, and the water is expected to rise even higher this weekend.

The river could reach as high as 6.2 metres today, about four metres higher than usual

At least 395 people have been evacuated from at-risk buildings, while the Louvre art museum has closed its bottom floor.

RER C, a rail line which partly runs alongside the river, has been closed until at least next week and several roads are closed. Even river services have been stopped, meaning tourists will not be able to sample the delights of a boat tour around the city.

Previous major floods in France have represented a significant cost to the economy. It is thought that a 2016 flood of the Seine and Loire basins had an impact of €1.42bn (£1.25bn). There are no accepted estimates for the impact of this flood yet but it is thought it could cost even more.