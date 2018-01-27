Alys Key

The number of first-time property buyers in London has fallen for the third year straight, despite national levels hitting a 10 year high.

The number of newbie owners buying in the capital has fallen by 26 per cent in the last ten years to 42,983 in 2017, according to Halifax.

Meanwhile, the national estimate has risen to the highest level since 2007. Some 395,000 people joined the property ladder, marking the sixth consecutive increase.

This came despite the size of the average deposit doubling over the past decade to £33,339. The average price of a first home has jumped to £212,079.

In London this is £422,580, and buyers can expect to pay a bigger chunk of the purchase price upfront. The average deposit in the capital now represents over a quarter of the price and stands at £112,604.

Deposits for first-time buyers in London is estimated to hit £250,000 by 2027.

Londoners can also expect to be older than their regional peers when they finally get handed that first set of keys. The average first-time buyer age across the country has risen by two years to 31 in the past decade, while in London it has grown to 33 from 31.

Last year the government announced a stamp duty cut for first-time property buyers on properties under £300,000, which Halifax bosses think will boost numbers again.

Managing director Russell Galley said: “Low mortgage rates, high levels of employment and government schemes such as Help to Buy4 have helped first-time buyers become a much greater segment of the market, and the recent abolition of Stamp Duty on purchases of up to £300,000 is likely to continue stimulating this growth by reducing the upfront costs associated with taking the first step on to the property ladder.”

