Disability inclusion? It’s the business of business

At the end of last year, the government laid out its ambitions regarding disability inclusion in the workplace.

This included a target to get one million more people with disabilities into work over the next decade.

While anyone who cares about building truly inclusive businesses would commend the effort, targets alone won’t solve disability exclusion.

It’s well known within the disability community that companies often tend towards paying fines rather than fulfilling these quotas.

I know from personal experience that fostering an open culture – where it’s possible to have honest conversations about disability – makes a huge difference.

In 1999, I walked into the HR office of my then employer and told them I was registered blind. I was born with ocular albinism and registered blind in my twenties, but I had concealed this from my bosses.

Now, eighteen years later, nowhere near enough has changed to make it easier for the one billion people on the planet who, like me, live with some form of disability.

Chancellor Philip Hammond’s comments last month, which linked a slump in British productivity to an increase of disabled people in the workforce, only serve to reinforce negative assumptions about disability in the workplace.

Research from Scope shows that 48 per cent of people with disabilities are worried about telling their employers about their condition, and 15 per cent feel they’ve been turned down from jobs because of it.

These attitudes are precisely what prevents people from disclosing their disabilities, and discussing their needs with their employers.

For culture to really change, businesses need to realise the benefits of fully accessible jobs. By failing to value the contributions of people with disabilities, businesses are not just dismissing potential talent, they are missing an opportunity to upskill their own enterprises.

Token acknowledgement of this issue will achieve nothing. Without leaders who push for disability to be recognised in boardrooms, nothing will change.

Several notable businesses are already leading the way in making their cultures more inclusive. Channel 4, for example, has reframed its employment practices and now leads UK networks in the highest rate of employees with disabilities. And EY has implemented an extensive Inclusive Leadership Programme, ensuring everyone’s skills are recognised.

But these companies are in the minority. Without business leaders to push this issue through, vital skills and experience will continue to be lost.

Disability is not a HR issue – it is about leadership, brand, and culture. True and meaningful employment of people with disabilities is not possible without a real understanding of the untapped value of this community.

To make a real change, I have launched #valuable, a campaign that seeks to position disability inclusion equally on the business agenda in 2018. We are seeking 500 businesses to commit to tabling this issue at a board meeting in 2018.

Boards must start conversations in order for workplace culture to change.