Sandwiches are having the same impact on the environment as 8m cars

 
Takeaway sandwiches are costing the environment the equivalent of 8.6m cars, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Manchester have investigated the carbon footprint of sandwiches and concluded that the UK's habit creates 9.5m tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The worst offender was the "all-day" breakfast sandwich with egg, bacon and sausage, which has the same impact as driving a car for 12 miles.

Production of ready-made sandwiches, as well as keeping them cool, contributes to the carbon footprint.

But the study concludes that this could be reduced by as much as 50 per cent if a combination of changes were made to the recipes, packaging and waste disposal. The researchers also suggest extending sell-by and use-by dates to reduce waste.

"Commercial sandwiches undergo rigorous shelf-life testing and are normally safe for consumption beyond the use-by date stated on the label," said Professor Adisa Azapagic.

The call to reduce waste comes as food and drink retailers are facing growing pressure to reduce the amount of disposable plastics used to contain food. A number of pubs, bars and restaurants have pledged to ditch straws in an effort to reduce plastics.

