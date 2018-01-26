Alys Key

Changes making the fairground industry more competitive have been passed by guild members after the watchdog intervened.

The Showmen's Guild approved changes to its rules which will reduce restrictions on how close a rival fair can set up near a guild fair. The guild will also make it easier for funfair workers to join the organisation and become more transparent.

Landowners will also be able to change or improve a fair which they think is not up to scratch by turning to different amusement operators.

The changes follow criticism from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which was concerned that lack of competition in the industry meant millions of consumers were getting a poor range of choice.

The guild proposed changes last year, which were accepted by the CMA. These were ratified in a guild meeting this month and have now come into force.

The investigation was one of a series looking into trade associations. In 2016 five modelling agencies were fined for colluding on price, while the property lettings and ophthalmology industries have also come under scrutiny.

