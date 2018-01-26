Alys Key

Fashion brand Stella McCartney could come under new ownership after it emerged that luxury giant Kering has entered into discussions to sell its stake.

The brand, designed by its namesake Stella McCartney, us run as a joint venture between Kering and McCartney.

But Kering confirmed today that it has had discussions about ending the partnership by selling its 50 per cent stake, after a source told the Business of Fashion a sale could take place in the next few months.

"Ms Stella McCartney and Kering have been operating and growing the Stella McCartney brand since 2001 as a 50/50 joint venture," a spokesperson for Kering said to Business of Fashion. "As often between stakeholders there are regular discussions about the future of the partnership."

Kering also owns or part-owns several fashion houses including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

The luxury giant is said to be pursuing a strategy of slimming down its portfolio, at a time when the luxury industry is experiencing a wave of mergers and acquisitions.

New luxury conglomerates are emerging to rival the big players Kering, Richemont and LVMH. Last year Michael Kors bought Jimmy Choo in a £896m deal, while US company Coach bought Kate Spade for £1.85bn and changed the name of its parent company Tapestry.