There were severe delays on four Tube lines after a signal failure and a person on the track.

The Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines were all running with delays, after a signal failure at Hammersmith, while a person on the track affected services between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road.

Transport for London (TfL) said tickets were being accepted by local buses.

The delays follow a miserable week for commuters, with the District Line being hit by severe delays during evening rush hour twice this week.

Weekend engineering works

This weekend the District and Metropolitan Lines will both be part close for engineering works.

The Metropolitan Line is due to be suspended between Wembley Park and Aldgate on Sunday, while the District Line will be suspended between Turnham Green and Richmond on Sunday.

