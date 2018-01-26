When Brazilian-born, London-based painter Olivier Mourão first bought his flat in 1983, he said it was “absolutely awful” and the area was “run down.”
Princedale Road, Notting Hill, £1.6m
How times have changed. Moments away from Portobello Road Market, this spot in Holland Park is one of the most sought-after in the city, and Mourão’s two bedroom flat is sure to stand out from the crowd.
He designed the flat himself in what he calls a “colonial style” and filled it with antiques accumulated on his travels, which include a trip to an 18th century Indian palace. The result is a visually striking home filled with artistic gems.
“We have been working on it ever since we bought it and have only recently finished,” says Mourão. “It was a place for the teachers who taught at the school behind the house to live.
“It was maybe the biggest house on the street and I squeezed the most out of it.”
Aside from the enormous ground floor reception room, there’s another living space upstairs and a covered patio that can be used as a retreat all year round. Now it’s time to move onto pastures new with a studio space. “I looked at 300 houses and most of them don’t have a touch of originality. When I found this one I realised it was special.”
