Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Forbury, Lewisham

From £530,000

Rare new build properties in Blackheath are going on sale tomorrow. Sitting on Lee Terrace, within the Blackheath Conservation Area, there are 27 one to three bedroom apartments and 10 four bedroom, four storey houses designed to reflect the period architecture of the area, with cast Portland Stone features. Each home also has a balcony, terrace or garden and is situated near the train station, with trains taking 18mins to travel into Cannon Street.

Call Berkeley Homes on 01732 809552

Colindale Gardens, Barnet

From £375,000 for a one bed apartment

Join a huge new community being built in north London by snapping up one of the homes going on sale tomorrow. The launch will see 104 new homes go on the market, comprising The Villas, one to three bedroom apartments, and The Family Quarter, three and four bedroom townhouses. These are part of Redrow’s £1bn project to build 2,900 properties across 47 acres. The developer is also investing £11m in Colindale station improvements, with a 31min commute into Bank.

Call 0203 8113 734 or visit colindalegardens.com

Pocket Edition, Lewisham

From £450,000

Live in the increasingly arty neighbourhood of Deptford in south London. Affordable housing developer Pocket Living is selling 14 of its Pocket Edition homes, comprising one and two bedroom apartments, from tomorrow. The old propeller factory has been totally refurbished, but the original brick facade and period features linger in the residents’ lounge. It’s equidistant from New Cross and Deptford stations, with both offering commutes of less than 10mins into London Bridge.

Call 020 7226 6611 or email newhomes@currell.com

Brandon House, Southwark

From £949,995 for a two bedroom apartment

Walk to work over London Bridge and brunch in Borough Market at the weekend by snapping up one of the last homes at this scheme directly opposite Borough underground station on the High Street. The apartments are 90 per cent sold, but eight five-storey mews houses went on sale yesterday, boasting three bedrooms and a roof terrace each. Due to be completed in the spring, a show home is also available to view with interiors from London-based design firm No.12 Studio.

Call 020 3437 1101 or visit brandonhousese1.com

Greybrook House, Mayfair

From £12.5m

Piano maker Bechstein’s former London HQ and show room has been transformed into four luxury residences in west London. Developer Fenton Whelan is behind the apartments on 28 Brook Street set inside a Grade II listed, Art Deco building. Now, the six storey building is home to three full floor, three bedroom apartments and a five bedroom duplex penthouse with its own full-floor roof terrace for £25m. An optional Health Club membership at Claridges and The Connaught is also thrown in for buyers.

Call Knight Frank on 020 7647 6612