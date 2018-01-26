Rebecca Smith

Around 300 of Carillion's smaller rail suppliers are to be paid the arrears they are owed, Network Rail said today.

The agreement covers payments from Christmas time through to 15 January, when the construction firm entered administration. Network Rail said it affects around two-thirds of Carillion's rail supply chain.

Arrears payments will start being made today, with Network Rail saying they will take a number of working days to process.

The announcement comes thanks to an agreement between Network Rail and the Official Receiver's special manager, PwC.

Matthew Steele, Network Rail's commercial director, said:

We recognise how challenging this period has been for our small suppliers. We hope that this will be some positive news to the hundreds of smaller companies up and down the country who have been worried about the impact on their business. These small organisations are a critical part of our supply chain both now and in the future. PwC, together with our in-house task force and the Carillion teams, are carefully managing this difficult period to keep all our rail projects going, and are working hand-in-glove to find ways to support staff and suppliers alike.

The rail body is working with PwC to investigate arrears owed to other larger rail suppliers and how they can best be dealt with.

The update comes after news last week that employees of Carillion working on Network Rail projects have had their wages guaranteed through to mid-April.

Funding had been secured to ensure any suppliers to the company would be paid by PwC in respect of work relating to Network Rail projects since 15 January, and going forward.

Last Monday, Carillion filed for liquidation after unsuccessful talks with the government and lenders over the weekend.

It employed 43,000 people, nearly 20,000 of which are in the UK, and had work across a number of high-profile projects, including HS2.

A number of firms have said they will be affected by the collapse, including Balfour Beatty, HICL, Galliford Try and Van Elle.

