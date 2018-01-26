Alys Key

Overfinch has become the latest company to cut its ties with the Presidents Club.

It follows an exposé in the Financial Times over a men-only charity evening hosted by the club at the Dorchester hotel where several female staff were reportedly harassed and groped.

The firm, which modifies Range Rovers to enhance performance, has now withdrawn a prize which it put up for sale in the event's charity auction.

BMW and Tesla have taken similar action to cancel the prizes offered in the auction. Meanwhile the Bank of England has said a tour which appeared as a lot was "re-auctioned" without its consent.

It has also ended its relationship with the Presidents Club, a spokesperson told the Financial Times. The company was one of those which hosted a table at the controversial party.

Great Ormond Street Hospital has said it will return the money donated from the event and auction, leading City grandee Dame Helena Morrissey to step in by launching a rival event.

Organisations including Schroders, M&G and Aviva have all pledged their support for the event.

Read more: Seedy fundraiser that forgot what year it is