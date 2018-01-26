Friday 26 January 2018 10:56am

Retailers face pressure to stop price promotions on high-sugar treats

 
Alys Key
Big packs are coming under fire for containing high levels of sugar (Source: Getty)

Special prices on larger packets of sweet treats should be banned, according to an anti-sugar campaign group.

Under the proposal, retailers and manufacturers would face a complete ban on all confectionery price promotions. Consumers would also have to pay a 20 per cent tax on all confectionery.

The call comes after the campaign group, based at Queen Mary University of London, carried out research on the amount of sugar in "sharing" bags. It found that some contained four times an adult's maximum daily sugar intake.

The research also cited a poll by The Grocer which found that one in five adults eat entire "sharing" bags alone.

Researcher and nutritionist Kawther Hashem said: “These types of price promotions (i.e. discounts) encourage us to eat far too much sugar and calories and should be banned. It is time retailers are pressed to act responsibly and no longer profit at the expense of our health.”

But Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, criticised the study, calling Action on Sugar "anti-sugar loonies".

"There seems to be no limit to their fanaticism," he commented to City A.M.

Pressure has been piling up on manufacturers to reduce sugar content in products in the lead-up to the government's sugar tax on drinks, which comes into force in April.

But not everyone is happy about the changes, with consumers recently outraged when A.G. Barr reduced the sugar in its Irn Bru recipe.

