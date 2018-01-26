Emma Haslett

After yesterday's meeting between Donald Trump and Theresa May, it looks like the US President's visit to the UK is increasingly likely.

But bookies have suggested the chances of Trump being allowed to meet the Queen are less definite: Paddy Power has cut the odds of the monarch refusing to meet him to 33/1.

Despite his tantrum over the new US embassy, it seems Trump's visit to the UK is an inevitability: the bookie put the odds of him crossing the pond this year at 1/10.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of Trump repeating Richard Nixon's 1970 gesture of paying for a swimming pool to be installed at Chequers are at 100/1, although Paddy Power suggested it was more likely he will pay for a golf course or a statue of himself.

Clearing the air

After a fractious few months in which Theresa May criticised Trump over his decision to retweet far right group Britain First, the pair got together for the second time at Davos yesterday.

In a press conference ahead of their private meeting, the pair talked up the so-called special relationship, while Trump said the UK and the US are "joined at the hip".

"There's nothing that would happen to you... that we won't be there to fight for," he said.

