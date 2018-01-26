Alcoholic drinks could get cigarette-style warning labels

Alys Key

Alcohol should be sold with mandatory health warnings, a public health body has said.

The Royal Society for Public Health has called for alcoholic drinks to be labelled with messages about the health risks of drinking.

Similar to the way cigarettes are packaged, the labels would include government drinking guidance and warnings of the link between alcohol and some cancers.

Additionally, the RSPH wants labels to feature warnings about drink driving and the calorie content of the drink.

Research by the body suggests that noting calories could lead to a 10 per cent swing in consumer purchasing decisions to lower alcohol drinks.

Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said mandatory labelling could be helpful as long as it is strictly factual.

"Calorie counts, for example, should be carefully considered after Brexit," he said. "But the new drinking guidelines have no scientific credibility and companies should not be forced to put suspect information on their products."

Snowdon last year obtained emails under the Freedom of Information Act which indicated that a change in the government's guidelines to 14 units a week for me from 21 units had not initially been supported by academic advisers.

