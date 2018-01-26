Friday 26 January 2018 9:37am

French shops descend into chaos as Nutella "riots" break out

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Nutella is an iconic hazelnut spread (Source: Getty)

Shoppers across France went into a frenzy yesterday over a price cut on Nutella, with the chaotic scenes being described as riots.

Intermarche reduced the price of the beloved chocolate and hazelnut spread by 70 per cent, cutting the cost to €1.40 (£1.23) from €4.50.

Police were called in as staff struggled to manage crowds with fights breaking out in a number of stores across the country, French media reported.

“They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand. It was horrible,” a customer told the newspaper Le Progres.

Nutella is made by confectionery giant Ferrero, which recently announced plans to buy Nestle's US sweets business for $2.8bn.

