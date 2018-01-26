The UK economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of last year

Emma Haslett

The UK's economy grew 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, an official estimate has suggested, higher than economists had expected

Fourth-quarter figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed growth was up on the third quarter's figure of 0.4 per cent.

However, the estimate put growth for the whole of 2017 at 1.8 per cent, lower than the previous year's figure of 1.9 per cent.

The news pushed an already strong pound even higher against the dollar, to $1.4272 - 0.9 per cent up.

The ONS said 1.3 per cent growth in manufacturing had pushed the figure higher, although the construction sector contracted for the third quarter in a row, falling one per cent. The services and production sectors rose 0.6 per cent, while agriculture fell 0.4 per cent.

