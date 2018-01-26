Alys Key

Shares in gambling firms GVC and Ladbrokes Coral have been hit by a legacy tax claim this morning.

GVC, which is in the process of a £4bn takeover of Ladbrokes, said yesterday that it had put aside €200m (£175m) due to a tax battle with Greek authorities.

Shares in GVC were down 4.3 per cent to 907p this morning while Ladbrokes shares slipped 3.5 per cent.

GVC is appealing a tax audit assessment in Greece, which if lost could result in a charge of €187m.

GVC said that the figure outstrips the amount of revenue it made in the country, and that the subsidiary was run by Spotingbet during the disputed periods.

“The Board strongly disputes the basis of the Assessment calculation, believing the assessed quantum to be widely exaggerated and is confident in the grounds of appeal," the company said yesterday.

Now it has set aside €200m to cover the dispute.

Ladbrokes and GVC finally agreed a merger in November last year, following two previous attempts to reach a deal.

