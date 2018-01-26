Alys Key

The meaty issue of Steak Club Tuesdays at JD Wetherspoon has been resolved.

After a health scare over items from meat supplier Russell Hume, the 900-strong pub chain has found a new supplier.

Customers were outraged earlier this week when pubs were unable to serve steak for the popular Steak Club offer owing to safety concerns.

But Wetherspoon's chairman and co-founder Tim Martin said the decision to pull steaks from the menu "was the correct one".

Jamie's Italian has also been affected by the scandal, pulling steaks, chicken and burgers from its restaurants and switching to a new supplier. The chain said nobody had been served the potentially dodgy meat.

The Food Standards Authority has now opened an investigation into Russell Hume over possible mislabelling, though there is not yet any evidence of people becoming ill from consuming the products.

Many other well-known brands are also thought to be affected, including some branches of Hilton Hotels, Butlin's, and pub groups Marston's, Greene King and Stonegate.

Mislabelling was a central part of the horse meat scandal of 2013, and the action resulted in some of those involved, including a London businessman, being convicted of fraud.