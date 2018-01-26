Rebecca Smith

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said Paris could trump London as Europe's key financial centre in a number of years, as rivals including Amsterdam and Frankfurt look to woo businesses away from the capital.

Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum, Le Maire said: "There will be a new leader after Brexit."

He added:

I see the possibility for France to become in the coming years, the most important financial centre in Europe and the UK is in Europe.

Le Maire pointed to the business-friendly reforms being rolled out by President Macron as well as the attraction of Paris as a place to live.

Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein praised Macron after a meeting earlier this week. "Feels like a new day has dawned in France," he tweeted.

Great meeting today with international CEOs hosted by Pres. @EmmanuelMacron in Versailles. He and his team engaged on how to attract business and investment to France -- took all questions for hours. Big effort -- sincere and effective. Feels like a new day has dawned in France. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) January 22, 2018

Le Maire's comments come after London mayor Sadiq Khan said yesterday that the capital, and Britain, needed to do all it could to maintain its standing for businesses.

"I think the reality is, we've got to realise we have competitors who are courting business in other parts of the world," he told members of the London Assembly. "You'll see the great reviews President Macron received in his visit to London, he's also getting great reviews, I understand, in Davos."

Khan said he welcomed the Prime Minister Theresa May going to Davos.

He said:

We've got to realise that we use all the tools we have in our toolkit to make sure we promote British businesses, in my area obviously London businesses, and try and court businesses to come here.

The Bank of England's deputy governor for financial stability has previously expressed confidence in the City of London's standing as a financial hub post-Brexit, saying he does not see its success being replicated.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, a member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), told the Western Mail, that while some job moves may well take place, the capital's financial centre crown was unlikely to be displaced.

"It may be that some activities that are carried out in London have to move to the continent," he said. "And maybe some activities carried out in London no longer become efficient, and rather than moving to the continent, they just go back to New York or somewhere else, or maybe they don't happen at all."

"But I don't see London as a financial centre being replicated on the continent anytime soon as it takes an awful lot of critical mass of expertise and knowledge," he said.

