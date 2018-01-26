Alys Key

Russia could attack Britain's infrastructure, killing "thousands and thousands and thousands" of people, defence secretary Gavin Williamson has warned.

An ambush on the UK's energy system could cause "chaos" in the country, he said in an interview with the Telegraph.

He claimed Vladimir Putin's spies had been watching connections between the UK and mainland Europe which are used to bring energy into the country.

“Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country?" he said.

"They are looking at these things because they are saying, ‘These are the ways we can hurt Britain’”.

He added that a Russian threat was unlikely to take the form of "landing craft" arriving on Britain's beaches, but would more likely be a cyber attack, missile or underwater sabotage.

This comes after one of the UK's most senior defence staff warned that Russian submarines could cut the UK off from the internet.

Williamson was appointed as defence secretary in November following the resignation of Michael Fallon over accusations of misconduct.

Read more: Twitter fails to give MPs "straight answers" on Russian influence on Brexit