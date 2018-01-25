BT pension trustee head steps down after valuation completion

Oliver Gill

The head of BT’s pension scheme trustee is stepping down upon conclusion of its 2017 actuarial valuation.

Eileen Haughey joined the scheme five years ago, overseeing a period of substantial change.

BT trustee chair Paul Spencer said the board was “very sorry” to see Haughey leave and praised her “immense contribution”.

The telecoms giant is expected to publish further details of its three-year pension valuation later this year.

Haughey’s resignation comes as a consultation closed last week on a raft of changes to BT’s mammoth retirement fund – estimated to have a deficit of up to £14bn.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) launched a social media campaign against the changes, which include closing the scheme to managerial grade staff and requiring other workers to make larger contributions moving forward.

