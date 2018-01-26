Financial services best placed to weather no-deal Brexit storm

Catherine Neilan

The effect of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a deal on financial services would be "almost entirely negligible", a new study has concluded.

While service industries including professional, science, administrative and technical face huge disruption, new research by The UK in a Changing Europe, an academic research group, suggests the City is one of the least vulnerable to economic shocks if we were to crash out at the end of talks.

This is because the sector is "highly globalised" and has a "low dependence on EU markets", the report claims. Even when weighting the low Brexit exposure levels of the financial services, with their overall contribution to the UK economy, the effect on the UK’s loss of EU market access appears to be "almost entirely negligible".

Other sectors would not be so lucky, however. The research goes onto suggest that a no-deal scenario puts £140bn of economic activity "directly at risk", while up to 2.5m jobs could be lost.

Professor Raquel Ortega-Argilés, who led the research team, said: "The results suggest that while financial and manufacturing services are very important, the UK government’s emphasis on securing special UK-EU agreements for City-based financial markets may be misplaced, and that emphasis should be placed on helping the other much more exposed sectors which do not have strong lobbying power.

“The sectors that are going to be hardest hit by a no deal Brexit are a range of services industries. They are parts of the economy who don’t lobby Westminster and rarely get the attention they need.”