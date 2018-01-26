Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover digital, insurance software and accounting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Manifesto

Manifesto has appointed Rebecca Hull as delivery director, to lead the agency’s client, production and innovation team. As delivery director, Rebecca will lead Manifesto’s delivery function, providing oversight and direction on project portfolios from inception through to completion. Her responsibilities will include helping to define clear roadmaps to drive client digital transformation projects. Rebecca brings a wealth of experience to the role and the agency. She joins Manifesto from Nest Pensions where she spent four years delivering change to the pension transactional and marketing platforms. She also spent several years at Cancer Research UK, managing a portfolio of IT projects designed to support the delivery of fundraising and marketing change initiatives. Before that, Rebecca spent over 10 years delivering transformation projects for Save the Children, Hayes and Jarvis, Vodafone and British Airways.

Sequel

Sequel, the leading insurance and reinsurance software provider, has appointed Lauren Ares as its chief strategy officer. By focussing on the company’s business strategy and direction, he will help Sequel navigate and maximise its next phase of growth. Sequel already has a strong reputation for delivering powerful software and high quality services, which are now underpinned by Verisk’s comprehensive solutions for the global complex commercial and specialty insurance industry. Verisk Analytics acquired Sequel in August last year. Lauren will aim to build on this synergy by creating strategic relationships with other Verisk businesses to accelerate revenue growth, as well as providing support to Verisk Insurance Solutions’ broader UK and European strategies.

Moore Stephens

Moore Stephens, the top 10 accountancy firm, is pleased to announce that Ken Almand has been appointed as transfer pricing partner within Moore Stephens’ tax practice in London. Ken Almand joins from RSM, where he was head of transfer pricing for six years. Ken specialises in helping international corporations manage their global tax obligations, transfer pricing strategies and compliance responsibilities. Ken will be heading the transfer pricing team in London, working closely with Moore Stephens’ UK and international network as their transfer pricing practice grows. During Ken’s 21-year career he has been involved in advising the UK government on transfer pricing policy issues and has formulated UK transfer pricing legislation and anti-avoidance laws.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.