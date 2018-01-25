Lucy White

The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new data from Activist Insight, as hedge funds were forced to search harder for overvalued companies.

Globally, the number of activist short campaigns – where an investor publicly takes a short position, selling borrowed stock in the hope that the price will fall so it can pay a lower price to the lender – fell by 30 per cent to 185.

In the UK, however, the total rose slightly from three to four as the year saw high-profile campaigns against companies including retailer Boohoo and debt collector Arrow Global.

"It was a challenging environment for our investment style," wrote David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital in a letter to investors this month, though he added that the firm would not "capitulate" and would stick to its strategy of "shorting 'not value'" companies.

Activist Insight's research also noted that a higher proportion of the campaigns were driven by fraud allegations as opposed to "simple overvaluation" – the shorting of Poundland's owner Steinhoff being a notable example.

Daniel Loeb said that the short selling team at his hedge fund, Third Point, achieved strong performance "by focusing on idiosyncratic factors ranging from misleading accounting to outright fraud to trends across industries".

What drove last year's headline UK campaigns?

Boohoo was heavily shorted by Man Group subsidiary AHL Partners last year, as short investors called the online fashion retailer "overvalued".

Bybrook Capital took to the floor meanwhile to criticise Arrow Global, saying it and certain other debt collectors "have no equity value".

Although tech incubator Allied Minds was backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, other investors preferred to short the stock last year. Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital released a report on the company, declaring that it didn't believe any of its portfolio businesses had "real value".

Activist shorting, in contrast to the more widespread "gentleman's shorting", involves the hedge fund with the short position making public declarations as to the problems it sees with the stock.

