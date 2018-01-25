Ross McLean

West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed a loan move for Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is nearing completion and told suitors to up their bid if they wish to prise forward Andre Ayew from east London.

Mario, who joined the Serie A outfit from Sporting Lisbon for £35m in 2016, is poised to become West Ham’s first signing of the January transfer window as Moyes bids to bolster his injury-hit squad.

The Hammers’ woes have deepened in recent days after forwards Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini were ruled out for the best part of four weeks, while hitman Andy Carroll is set to be sidelined for three months.

Asked whether it was correct that Mario, who was part of Portugal’s Euro2016-winning side, was flying to London to finalise a deal, Moyes said: “Your sources are correct. It is a loan. We’ll be able to tell you more once it’s done.”

Moyes also confirmed that West Ham have snubbed an offer, believed to have come from the 28-year-old’s former club Swansea, for Ayew, who has scored six goals in all competitions this season.

Despite being adamant that he did not want to lose any of his players this month, the former Manchester United manager did leave the door ajar for a revised offer for the ex-Marseille frontman.

“I never said we want anyone to go. If someone comes up we will look at it but as far as I’m concerned, no-one is going,” added Moyes. “I think there has been an offer [for Ayew] but we wouldn’t accept the current bid as it is.”

West Ham travel to League One leaders Wigan Athletic tomorrow in the FA Cup fourth round.