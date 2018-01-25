Bill Esdaile

EARLIER this week the racing industry was rocked by the tragic news of trainer Richard Woollacott’s sudden death at the tender age of 40.

His horse Beer Goggles’ win in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month was one of the stories of the National Hunt season so far, and there won’t be a dry eye in the house if he can go in again in tomorrow’s galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle (3.35pm).

However, even though there didn’t appear to be any fluke about his Newbury success, he looks up against it here as he has a penalty to carry for that success.

Wholestone loves Cheltenham, so he must go well, while I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Agrapart run a big race.

However, I think this can go to FINIAN’S OSCAR who is reverting to hurdles for the first time since finishing a close second in the Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in April.

He certainly hasn’t looked a natural over fences and Colin Tizzard has made what looks to be a sensible decision in coming back over hurdles. Take the 3/1 with Coral.

As with all these races, we won’t know the final declarations until later this morning, but look out for LE PATRIOTE in the last (4.10pm).

He was having his first run for trainer Dr Richard Newland at Kempton a fortnight ago when failing to see out the 2m 5f trip of the Lanzarote Hurdle.

The six-year-old French import finished seventh that day, but looked to be travelling with real menace at the second last before the petrol ran out.

Any more rain would play to his strengths with the drop back in trip a real plus.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Finian’s Oscar 3.35pm Cheltenham

Le Patriote e/w 4.10pm Cheltenham